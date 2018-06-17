CVS Health Corp (CVS) Holdings Reduced by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,274 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.2% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 27,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,094 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $127,412,000 after purchasing an additional 60,543 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $92,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,276,611.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $85.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

Shares of CVS Health opened at $70.09 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

