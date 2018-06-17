Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.16 Million Stake in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of KEMET worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEM. Creative Planning boosted its stake in KEMET by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KEMET by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 27,325 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in KEMET in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in KEMET by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in KEMET by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 108,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KEMET alerts:

NYSE:KEM opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. KEMET Co. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $27.35.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.72 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that KEMET Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

In other KEMET news, insider Charles C. Meeks, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $306,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,127 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,597.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudio Lollini sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,463 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide and the TOKIN brand in Japan and Korea. The company operates through three segments: Solid Capacitors; Film and Electrolytics; and Electro-magnetic, Sensors & Actuators.

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.