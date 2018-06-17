Head-To-Head Analysis: International Seaways (INSW) vs. Kenon (KEN)

Kenon (NYSE: KEN) and International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Kenon alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kenon and International Seaways, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A International Seaways 0 0 2 0 3.00

International Seaways has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.21%. Given International Seaways’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe International Seaways is more favorable than Kenon.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kenon and International Seaways’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenon $366.00 million 2.32 $236.59 million N/A N/A International Seaways $290.10 million 1.98 -$106.08 million ($0.29) -67.93

Kenon has higher revenue and earnings than International Seaways.

Profitability

This table compares Kenon and International Seaways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenon -3.75% 37.05% 9.56% International Seaways -60.58% -3.73% -2.51%

Risk & Volatility

Kenon has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Seaways has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Kenon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of International Seaways shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of International Seaways shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kenon beats International Seaways on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation and distribution facilities primarily in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Israel. It also designs, manufactures, distributes, and services passenger vehicles through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, the company's Qoros' dealerships had 115 point of sales. In addition, it develops and owns a proprietary natural gas-to-liquid technology process. The company is based in Singapore.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 8, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 53 vessels, including 1 ultra large crude carrier, 9 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 8 Aframaxes, 12 Panamaxes, and 15 medium range tankers. International Seaways, Inc., through joint venture partnerships, also has ownership interests in 4 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 2 floating storage and offloading service vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities. The company was formerly known as OSG International, Inc. and changed its name to International Seaways, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.