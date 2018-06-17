Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €27.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note released on Tuesday, May 22nd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.00 ($29.08).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12-month high of €20.42 ($23.74).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

