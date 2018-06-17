Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €84.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Baader Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kion Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €76.75 ($89.24).

Shares of Kion Group traded down €1.62 ($1.88), hitting €70.90 ($82.44), during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 406,639 shares of the stock were exchanged. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($95.14).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

