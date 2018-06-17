Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Merck KGaA (MRK) a €106.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €100.36 ($116.70).

MRK opened at €84.40 ($98.14) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

