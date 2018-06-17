Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give ZEAL Network (TIM) a €35.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TIM opened at €26.30 ($30.58) on Thursday. ZEAL Network has a 52-week low of €19.92 ($23.16) and a 52-week high of €29.05 ($33.78).

ZEAL Network Company Profile

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany and internationally. It operates through Lottery Betting, and Lottovate segments. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games products; and provision of lottery brokerage services in Spain, as well as digital services to business partners or state lotteries.

