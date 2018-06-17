Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €585.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €585.00 ($680.23) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report released on Friday, June 8th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €560.00 ($651.16) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €475.00 ($552.33) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Societe Generale set a €525.00 ($610.47) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. UBS Group set a €510.00 ($593.02) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €480.00 ($558.14) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kering currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €490.61 ($570.47).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of KER stock opened at €381.90 ($444.07) on Friday. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($485.35).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.