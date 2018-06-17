Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc Issued By KeyCorp (XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Williams Capital set a $22.00 price target on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extraction Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. 2,118,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,097. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 489.00 and a beta of 1.05. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $230.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.76 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $181,000. TLP Group LLC raised its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 63,224.1% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

