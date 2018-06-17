KeyCorp Boosts Oxford Industries (OXM) Price Target to $98.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.22.

NYSE OXM opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $272.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $269,395.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,142.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $384,850.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,536.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,165 shares of company stock worth $1,016,482 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 10.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

