Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at KeyCorp

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, June 7th. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Evolent Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.64.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, President Seth Blackley sold 85,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,461,979.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $36,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,085,991 shares of company stock worth $59,117,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 111.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

