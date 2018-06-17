Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at KeyCorp

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, June 7th. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Okta from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Okta from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Okta to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

Shares of OKTA opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.77 and a beta of -1.01. Okta has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.81 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 59.95% and a negative net margin of 38.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. analysts expect that Okta will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $96,025.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $96,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $678,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 573,968 shares of company stock worth $27,690,455. 20.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 5.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,012,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,059,000 after purchasing an additional 153,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 45.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after acquiring an additional 712,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 34.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,015,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,300,000 after acquiring an additional 510,988 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 7,191.6% during the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Okta by 56.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,413,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,314,000 after acquiring an additional 508,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

