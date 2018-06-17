Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Position Decreased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,335,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 337.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 6,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $341,088.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,670.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $14,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 698,110 shares of company stock valued at $41,185,344 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies traded up $0.01, reaching $61.23, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 2,147,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $62.41.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

