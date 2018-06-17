Keystone Financial Group Invests $864,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,174,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $822,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $199.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.25 and a 52 week high of $201.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

