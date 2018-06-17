Keystone Financial Group Purchases Shares of 15,691 VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. Keystone Financial Group owned 1.65% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF opened at $46.25 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

