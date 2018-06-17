Keystone Financial Group Takes Position in VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 (NASDAQ:CFO)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 (NASDAQ:CFO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 170,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,000. VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 comprises 4.5% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Keystone Financial Group owned approximately 0.94% of VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 during the first quarter worth about $1,493,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 by 258.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 304,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 26,598 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 by 732.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 184,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 162,620 shares during the period.

VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 opened at $50.63 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $52.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. This is a positive change from VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

