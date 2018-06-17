35,309 Shares in ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Purchased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000. ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF comprises about 1.6% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Keystone Financial Group owned 0.05% of ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 115,354 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 175,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 112,555 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,061,000. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,172,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,192,000.

Shares of ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF opened at $86.17 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $94.20.

