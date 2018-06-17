Kforce (KFRC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KFRC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of KFRC opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $957.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kforce has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $36.75.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.19 million. Kforce had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $516,303.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,019. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kforce by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kforce by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 28,715 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

