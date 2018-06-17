KiloCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $54.00 (CRYPTO:KLC)

KiloCoin (CURRENCY:KLC) traded 41% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One KiloCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KiloCoin has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. KiloCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.41 million and approximately $54.00 worth of KiloCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.55 or 0.01479280 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008777 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007668 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013937 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018868 BTC.

About KiloCoin

KiloCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 13th, 2014. KiloCoin’s total supply is 10,025,186,872 coins and its circulating supply is 196,297,971 coins. KiloCoin’s official Twitter account is @kilocoin1. KiloCoin’s official website is kilocoin.com.

Buying and Selling KiloCoin

KiloCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KiloCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KiloCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KiloCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

