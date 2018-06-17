Citigroup Inc (C) Stake Increased by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,173,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 6.9% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 0.16% of Citigroup worth $284,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its position in Citigroup by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 9,901,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,928 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,204,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,598 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,730,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,362 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 16,017.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,414,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $93,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

In other news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $937,571.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of C traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.34. 29,314,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,868,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

