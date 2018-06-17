Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

KRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners opened at $21.80 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.69 and a beta of 2.07. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $23.18.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 140.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,034.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,786 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 74.8% during the first quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lubar & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000. 22.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 2 million gross acres.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.