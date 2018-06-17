King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $5.93 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 45,647 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CVS Health by 7,225.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,871,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $498,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,364 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1,342.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,081,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590,370 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 8,578.9% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,757,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,235 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $211,243,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CVS Health by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,818,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $349,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,561 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,276,611.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $68.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

NYSE CVS opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.