Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.63 Million

Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) will announce sales of $53.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.17 million and the lowest is $53.10 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $45.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $217.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.44 million to $219.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $249.91 million per share, with estimates ranging from $249.43 million to $250.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $50.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.33. The company had a trading volume of 38,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,023. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.17. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, SVP William J. Jr. Kenney sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $712,112.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,031.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 337.8% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,838,000 after acquiring an additional 137,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

