Knoll Inc (KNL) Receives $27.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Knoll alerts:

In other news, EVP David L. Schutte sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $50,862.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,913.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,300,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,971,000 after buying an additional 215,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Knoll in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Knoll opened at $20.24 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Knoll has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Knoll had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $296.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Knoll will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.