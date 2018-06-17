Knowles (NYSE:KN) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.06

News stories about Knowles (NYSE:KN) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Knowles earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.7440014758992 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. Knowles has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.93 million. Knowles had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KN shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Knowles from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Knowles from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other Knowles news, Director Didier Hirsch bought 7,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $88,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 3,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $52,960.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,858 shares of company stock worth $164,035. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, industrial, defense, aerospace medical, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices.

