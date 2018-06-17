Koch Industries Inc. Has $312,000 Position in Glaukos Corp (GKOS)

Koch Industries Inc. decreased its position in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the quarter. Koch Industries Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,795,000 after buying an additional 47,265 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,979,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,786,000 after buying an additional 137,969 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after buying an additional 149,334 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Glaukos by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 790,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after buying an additional 340,696 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,644,000.

Several analysts have commented on GKOS shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Glaukos from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $43.00 target price on Glaukos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

In other news, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $386,011.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,411.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $43.02 on Friday. Glaukos Corp has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 860.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Glaukos had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Glaukos Corp will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

