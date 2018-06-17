Koch Industries Inc. Has $611,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Koch Industries Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Koch Industries Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,027,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,677,045,000 after purchasing an additional 83,572 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,333,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,975,000 after acquiring an additional 166,490 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,040,000 after acquiring an additional 99,359 shares during the last quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 3,106,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $346,648,000 after acquiring an additional 70,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,423,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,440,000 after acquiring an additional 55,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,221,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,259. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.36 and a fifty-two week high of $122.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.10). PPG Industries had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

