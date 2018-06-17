Koch Industries Inc. Purchases 7,231 Shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Koch Industries Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) by 107.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the quarter. Koch Industries Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HLI traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $50.78. 338,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.68 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 45.19%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider J Lindsey Alley sold 13,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $682,383.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $682,383.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $32,167.05. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 655 shares in the company, valued at $32,167.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,940,840 shares of company stock worth $989,723,085,872 over the last quarter. Insiders own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides mergers and acquisitions (M&A), financings, financial restructurings, and financial advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services on M&A and capital markets offerings; advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions; and advises financial sponsors on various transactions.

