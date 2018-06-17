Koch Industries Inc. Grows Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Koch Industries Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. Koch Industries Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,169.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18,835.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $287,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.87. 3,819,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,519. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a one year low of $53.56 and a one year high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.