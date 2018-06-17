Koch Industries Inc. Takes $658,000 Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apertura Capital LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,202,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,873,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,028 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Macy’s by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Macy’s by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,473,000 after purchasing an additional 311,230 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on M. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.96.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey Gennette acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 89,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,717.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s traded up $0.71, hitting $38.27, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,401,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,480,287. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

