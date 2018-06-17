Koch Industries Inc. Takes Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 52,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial traded down $0.19, hitting $98.56, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,233,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,850. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $127.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.03%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

