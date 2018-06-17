Koch Industries Inc. Sells 2,083 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Koch Industries Inc. lessened its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Koch Industries Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 90,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $53.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $53.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of Targa Resources opened at $46.54 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Targa Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 0.88%. equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

