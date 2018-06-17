Kohl’s (KSS) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price objective on the stock.

KSS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 target price on Kohl’s and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kohl’s to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.73.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 58.23%.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Watson sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $215,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Mansell sold 142,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $9,151,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 345,311 shares of company stock valued at $22,677,767. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 164,753 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kohl’s by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Kohl’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

