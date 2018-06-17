Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Kohl’s (KSS)

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, June 7th.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Shares of Kohl’s traded up $0.72, reaching $74.00, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 4,339,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,278,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Mansell sold 142,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $9,151,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Burd sold 4,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total transaction of $379,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,311 shares of company stock worth $22,677,767. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after buying an additional 164,753 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 109,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

