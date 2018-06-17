Kolion (CRYPTO:KLN) Price Hits $0.98

Kolion (CURRENCY:KLN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. Kolion has a market cap of $689,313.00 and approximately $9,672.00 worth of Kolion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kolion has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kolion token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00015039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003545 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00017981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015315 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00598149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00261322 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00047624 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00094624 BTC.

Kolion Token Profile

Kolion’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,524 tokens. The official website for Kolion is kolionovo.org. Kolion’s official Twitter account is @michael_077.

Kolion Token Trading

Kolion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kolion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kolion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kolion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

