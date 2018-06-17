Kolion (CRYPTO:KLN) Market Capitalization Achieves $669,130.00

Kolion (CURRENCY:KLN) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Kolion has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kolion token can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00014633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kolion has a market cap of $669,130.00 and $9,418.00 worth of Kolion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003554 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015357 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00591613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00260416 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00048353 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00094725 BTC.

About Kolion

Kolion’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,524 tokens. The official website for Kolion is kolionovo.org. Kolion’s official Twitter account is @michael_077.

Kolion Token Trading

Kolion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kolion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kolion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kolion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

