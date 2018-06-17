Koninklijke KPN’s (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) in a report released on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $3.77.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications, and information and communication technology (ICT) services in the Netherlands, the Americas, and internationally. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; and network related ICT solutions to business customers, as well as operates an IP-based infrastructure for international wholesale customers.

