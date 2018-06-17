Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Holdings Lifted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 538.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 435,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,920,000 after acquiring an additional 367,115 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 770,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,804,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 790,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski bought 600 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.49 per share, with a total value of $28,494.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,494. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Farrell sold 19,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $925,729.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,441.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight traded up $0.46, hitting $50.26, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 2,944,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,044. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Sunday, June 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

