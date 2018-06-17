Korea Investment CORP Reduces Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,014 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,914,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $972,405,000 after acquiring an additional 71,017 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,449,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,410,000 after acquiring an additional 42,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,624,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 603.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,486,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,430,000 after buying an additional 1,275,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,026,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,418,000 after buying an additional 85,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CHRW shares. ValuEngine upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Stephens cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,184. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $100.18.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.