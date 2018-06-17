Korea Investment CORP Buys 4,176 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,831 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,167,500 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $153,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,647 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 38,881 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson set a $80.00 price objective on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.91.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $81.97. 3,554,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,754. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $81.98.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $417.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider William Wheaton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $400,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,081.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 12,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $880,231.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,879 shares of company stock worth $3,600,647 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.