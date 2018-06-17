Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 171,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2,140.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMG traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.81. 740,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.90 and a 12-month high of $216.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill sold 1,981 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.28, for a total value of $329,400.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,665.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMG. Zacks Investment Research cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $217.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

