Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Position Reduced by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,324 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $173,622.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $633,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Guinan sold 61,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $6,504,653.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,975.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,667 shares of company stock valued at $24,706,706 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, May 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.72.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics traded up $0.37, hitting $111.31, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,354,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,133. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $90.10 and a 12-month high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.52. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

