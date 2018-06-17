Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,733 Shares of American Express (AXP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,963 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 14,070.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $1,225,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,994,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider L Kevin Cox sold 33,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $3,395,939.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,294.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,936 shares of company stock valued at $8,082,400 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Express opened at $98.52 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. American Express has a 52-week low of $80.77 and a 52-week high of $103.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. American Express had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $109.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

