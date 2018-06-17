Kraton (KRA) SVP Sells $102,891.14 in Stock

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) SVP Jose Fernando Cherubini Haddad sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $102,891.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Kraton traded up $0.20, hitting $48.31, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 262,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.24. Kraton has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $502.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.89 million. Kraton had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. analysts predict that Kraton will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kraton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Loop Capital set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Kraton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kraton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kraton by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kraton by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraton by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Kraton by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kraton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

