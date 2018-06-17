Kroger Co (KR) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 202.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,681 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.08% of Kroger worth $16,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,879,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,489,000 after purchasing an additional 167,013 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 375.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 193,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,078 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,321,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,830,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $31.45.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

