Krones (KRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Krones (ETR:KRN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €111.80 ($130.00).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRN shares. Cfra set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Commerzbank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($129.07) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.

ETR:KRN traded up €1.40 ($1.63) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €118.80 ($138.14). The stock had a trading volume of 40,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones has a twelve month low of €98.70 ($114.77) and a twelve month high of €121.25 ($140.99).

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

