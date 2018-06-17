KuCoin Shares One Day Volume Tops $1.34 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 25th. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be bought for $2.50 or 0.00038486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $227.19 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003549 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018120 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015410 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00588444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00257126 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00047541 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00094165 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares launched on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 180,730,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,730,576 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin.

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

