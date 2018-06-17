Kyocera Corp (KYO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kyocera Corp (NYSE:KYO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

KYO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kyocera from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kyocera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kyocera from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kyocera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Kyocera traded up $0.22, reaching $59.46, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Kyocera has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Kyocera (NYSE:KYO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyocera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kyocera by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kyocera by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kyocera by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 90,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kyocera by 510.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and sells industrial components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Fine Ceramic Parts Group segment offers components for semiconductor processing and flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication components, general industrial machinery components, LED related products, and automotive components.

