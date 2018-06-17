L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, June 8th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

L.B. Foster opened at $24.65 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $255.50 million, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 2.26. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.02.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $122.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in L.B. Foster during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 630.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in L.B. Foster during the first quarter worth about $631,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L.B. Foster during the first quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail for passenger and shortline freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rail; rail accessories, such as track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

