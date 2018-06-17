L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) Stake Increased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get L3 Technologies alerts:

In other news, Chairman Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total transaction of $8,124,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,120 shares of company stock worth $64,636,266. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3 Technologies opened at $197.48 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. L3 Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $164.34 and a 12 month high of $218.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 13.74%. L3 Technologies’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that L3 Technologies Inc will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. L3 Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of L3 Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of L3 Technologies from $244.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.55.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

Receive News & Ratings for L3 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.